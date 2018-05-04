Hillsong United – Good Grace

Die australische Worship-Band um Joel Houston, Taya Smith-Gaukrodger, Jad Gillies, Matt Crocker und Jonathom Douglass ist wieder um einen Song reicher – Good Grace heißt der neue Titel und ist eine Aufforderung stark zu sein, nach vorne zu schauen und keine Angst zu haben – „So don’t let your heart be troubled, hold your head up high, don’t fear no evil“. Denn es geht um die eine Wahrheit, dass Gott uns unendlich liebt. Eine tolle Nummer, die hilft, wenn es uns mal nicht gut geht, denn sie erinnert an das Wesentliche und lässt die Probleme verblassen.

Text: Vroni Weinlich / Foto: Youtube

So don’t let your heart be troubled

Hold your head up high

Don’t fear no evil

Fix your eyes on this one truth

God is madly in love with you