Gio – On my Own

„Wake up, check my phone, I got my pride on the line

Hang up ‚cause I don’t got no time for all of my lies

Makeup, I try to cover up myself in disguise

But I don’t wanna hide, it feels like

I can’t seem to do this thing called life on my own

Try my best to keep my grip, not swerve off the road

My sense of truth, my component

I just pray they don’t notice

Paranoia what I gotta let go

I can’t seem to do this thing called life on my own

Try my best to keep my grip, not swerve off the road

My sense of truth, my component

I just pray they don’t notice

Paranoia what I gotta let go“