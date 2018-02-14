If … were a Christian song

Mal ganz ehrlich, es gibt zurzeit wieder echt viele coole Songs. Und bei richtig erfolgreichen Liedern lassen die unterschiedlichsten Coverversionen auch nicht lange auf sich warten. Cover der besonderen Art kommen von Beckah Shae. Sie nimmt Top-Songs und verpasst ihnen einen anderen Text, wie der Titel schon verrät, if they were Christian Songs.

Eigene Alben hat sie bereits veröffentlicht, und davon gar nicht mal so wenige. Die Amerikanerin Rebecca Shocklee, Künstlername Beckah Shae, ist in CCM-Kreisen kein unbekannter Name mehr. Vor nicht allzu langer Zeit hat sie damit begonnen, Top-Titel aus den Musikcharts zu covern. Allerdings nicht, wie viele andere es machen, indem sie sich neue Versionen und Arrangements überlegt, sondern indem sie neue Lyrics schreibt. Ganz im Stile eines Worship-Songs, so, als ob der Song ein christlicher Song wäre. Dabei sind schon einige großartige Cover entstanden. Entscheidet selbst, welche Version besser ist, Original oder Christian Version:

Camila Cabello´s “Havana”

…

We need to wake up / acknowledge His presence

When He comes in the room / and hear what He´s saying

cause there´s a message / That´s right we need the truth

We´re doin´ forever in a minute / Your race is up to you

And Abba says He´s gone help us win it / He got me feeling like

Ooh – ooh – ooh

I knew it when I met him / He´s loved me since forever

Got me feeling like ooh – ooh – ooh

so I just gotta tell Him / I love Him so

Hosanna-na-na-na-na

Hosanna, Hosanna

All of my heart is cryin´

Hosanna, Hosanna

He´s coming back soon / we need Him more than ever

All of my heart is cryin´ Hosanna

He´s raising up a standard

Hosanna, Hosanna

…

Taylor Swift´s “Look what you made me do”

…

I don´t like his perfect bribes / now I laugh when he lies

´cause I know I´ll be alright / it´s true, no, he ain´t like You

So I got smarter / I´ll go harder till the end of time

´cause yeah, You raised me, from the dead / You do it all the time

still, I could search the whole wide world / and never ever find

I was blind / but You´ve opened my eyes

There

There´s no one else like you

…

Ed Sheeran´s “Shape of You”

…

You come over and start up a conversation with just me

And I trust you, ´cause you understand / Then you take my hand, woh!

You sweep me away in Your peace / and then we start to dance

And I´m singing like / Lord you know I love your love

Your love´s amazing, to choose somebody like me / And now I´ma follow Your lead

If they think I´m crazy, I don´t care / I´ll say hey, I can´t say enough

How you laid down Your life, / so we could be free

So now I´ma follow Your lead / C´mon, c´mon now follow His lead

You are Love, and I worship You / whatever You say, I will do

You have my heart, show me the truth / Elohim, breathe on me

Let your glory fill this room / Till everything smells just like You

Everyday discovering something brand new / Elohim, breathe on me

…

Zedd & Alessia Cara´s “Stay”

…

Waiting for the time to pass you by / hope the wings of grace will change your mind

I could give ten thousand reasons why / you should trust God ´cause he´s got you

If you just believe, yeah, I promise you would see that / we can stay forever loved

Living in His freedom, drinking of His spirit / hidden in the risen Son

I could give a million reasons why / you should know Him ´cause you know that

All you have to do is pray / a minute don´t waste no time

the clock is ticking just pray / All you have to do is wait a second

he´s by your side / the clock is ticking just pray

…

Text: ines Breiner / Foto: YouTube